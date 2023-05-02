Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $3,433,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,433 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

