Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,000 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,249,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 367,723 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TXT opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Textron’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

