Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

