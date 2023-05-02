Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $74,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.29. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

