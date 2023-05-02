Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 100,720 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 86,229 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

