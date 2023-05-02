Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $71,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $77,890,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

