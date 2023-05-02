Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

BATS REM opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

