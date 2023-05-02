Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $78,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

MET stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.