743 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

