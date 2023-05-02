Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.