Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $78,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 214.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $552.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $534.70 and its 200-day moving average is $510.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

