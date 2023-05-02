Hedera Trading Down 1.6% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $30.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,546 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,545.76213 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05851828 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $31,061,431.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

