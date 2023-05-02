BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $420,672.11 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $348.37 million and $420,672.11 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28,052.07 or 1.00010191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,939.44437674 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $417,768.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

