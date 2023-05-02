STP Price Reaches $0.0463 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. STP has a market capitalization of $89.91 million and $4.61 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STP has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00027073 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020090 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018445 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,052.07 or 1.00010191 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC.
STP Profile
STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.
Buying and Selling STP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “STPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.