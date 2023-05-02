STP Price Reaches $0.0463 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. STP has a market capitalization of $89.91 million and $4.61 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STP has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,052.07 or 1.00010191 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC.

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04613388 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,680,950.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

