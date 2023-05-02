Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Lowered to $9.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SG. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

SG opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.60. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

