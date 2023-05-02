AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.
AlTi Global Price Performance
ALTI stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
AlTi Global Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlTi Global (ALTI)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.