AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

AlTi Global Price Performance

ALTI stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.