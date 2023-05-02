Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

NYSE CPRI opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

