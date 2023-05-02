Globus Medical (GMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY23 guidance at $2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.30-$2.30 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,931,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.