Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded by Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,634,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 609,435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,585,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after acquiring an additional 504,201 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

