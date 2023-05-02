First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Given New $19.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

