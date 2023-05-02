Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGC. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $14,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 980,324 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

