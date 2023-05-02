Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.
Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
BY opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $725.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $238,253.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,587,224 shares in the company, valued at $292,229,789.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,871,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $238,253.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,587,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,229,789.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
