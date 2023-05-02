Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

BY opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $725.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $238,253.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,587,224 shares in the company, valued at $292,229,789.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,871,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $238,253.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,587,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,229,789.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading

