E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 492.0% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,974 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

