Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded at Colliers Securities

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSR stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $854.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.