Everbridge (EVBG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVBG stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

