Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

SFST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

SFST opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,913.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $105,193.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ray Lattimore acquired 2,119 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,913.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,193.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 6,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,672 shares of company stock worth $378,857 in the last 90 days. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

