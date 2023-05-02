Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.
SFST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance
SFST opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares
Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.