American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
American Rebel Price Performance
NASDAQ:AREBW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
About American Rebel
