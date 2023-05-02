Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rises By 8.7%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASRT shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Assertio Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Assertio has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 70.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assertio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 688,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 188,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Assertio by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Assertio by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 179,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

