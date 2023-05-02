ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 12.6% in April

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.
ASML Price Performance
ASML stock opened at $635.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $637.50 and its 200 day moving average is $601.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.