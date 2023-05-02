ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 12.6% in April

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $635.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $637.50 and its 200 day moving average is $601.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

