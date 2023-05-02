Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Athira Pharma by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHA opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

