Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 91.05%.
Marin Software Trading Up 2.6 %
Marin Software stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.49.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
