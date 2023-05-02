Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 91.05%.

Marin Software stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

