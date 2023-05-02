Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Guggenheim

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $38,693.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $350,575. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 182,085 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

