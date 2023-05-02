Mizuho Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $84.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

