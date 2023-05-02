Mizuho Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $84.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE:EMN opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
