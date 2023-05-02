NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $38.02.
In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.
