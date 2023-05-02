NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

