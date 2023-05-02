Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATAK opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAK. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,964,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,916,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 157,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

