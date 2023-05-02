AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 88.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 330,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 155,450 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 230,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

