Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Drops By 9.6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Athersys Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 818,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 316,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Further Reading

