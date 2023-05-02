Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.68.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $148.17.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

