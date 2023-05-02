Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,127.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,951,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,412,000 after acquiring an additional 243,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,937,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

