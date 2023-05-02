Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $166.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 3.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO S. Brett Luz sold 8,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $58,761.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at $505,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $888,980.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,309 shares of company stock worth $1,689,074. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 1,392,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.