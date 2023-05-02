Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

