Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KDNY. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

KDNY stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $192,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,246,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1,818.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 145,861 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

