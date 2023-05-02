Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

EA opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,146. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

