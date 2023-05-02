Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $50,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

