HEX (HEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.20 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market cap of $29.20 billion and $6.76 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001134 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars.
