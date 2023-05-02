Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $7,762,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 798,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 414,987 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 554,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 329,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $342.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.07.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

