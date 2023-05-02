WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 19.7% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $29.37 million and approximately $701,266.27 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00314040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003604 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

