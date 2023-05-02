ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

ARYE opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

