Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Up 33.0 %

Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

