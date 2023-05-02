Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $300.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $261.04 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day moving average of $275.25.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

